Taste the Vibrant Flavors of Anguilla’s Jammin’

The Anguilla’s Jammin’ Team will be out and about in the upcoming weeks, offering free samples of all of our delicious flavors. Please join us:

Saturday, November 26th from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at the Valley Street Festival (Location: Agricultural Grounds in the Valley)

“Local vendors, Farmers Association, Scouts and Guides and the Department of Youth & Culture in partnership with the Anguilla Tourist Board bring this event to the area of the Agriculture Grounds with Domino, face painting, live music and games.”

Saturday, December 3rd from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at J W Proctors.

More tastings to come… check out our Facebook page for additional information and updates:

https://www.facebook.com/AnguillasJammin