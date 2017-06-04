Save The Date For July 7-9th on Rendezvous Bay

This July 7th-9th, Anguilla’s Rendezvous Bay is all things BLUE!…
Join us for the first annual Rendezvous Folk & Blues Festival taking place at The Dune Preserve from 7th – 9th July 2017, including an opening party at CuisinArt Resort & Spa on Friday July 7th, followed by two blues picnics at The Dune Preserve on the 8th and 9th, ending with the mother of all blues jam sessions on the evening of the 9th!
Beloved Garvey will be part of the fun with a Blues Bonfire on Saturday, July 8th.
