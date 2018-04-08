As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA), Audubon, National Geographic, BirdLife International and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology have teamed up to celebrate birds by declaring 2018 The Year of the Bird. Nature Explorers Anguilla is joining in this celebration by highlighting Anguilla’s bird species and conducting a restoration of lost habitat as a result of Hurricane Irma. All income from our tours this year will be directed at this project.

There is no better time to enjoy the island’s birdlife than now as we have been blessed with the presence of not one, but two, American Flamingos. These gorgeous birds arrived on the island on March 24th and have been enjoying their vacation here ever since. We are also beginning to see the influx of both land and shorebirds as part of the Spring Migration.

Help us celebrate Anguilla’s beautiful birds by Taking a Walk on the Wild Side…

