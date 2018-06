Four Seasons’ Executive Pastry Chef Eddy Dhenin never fails to impress!

A man who creates true works of art, two of our new favorites?

Chocolate Pie



Chocolate mousse, encrusted with a decadent chocolate shell and topped with pieces of fun sponge.

Taro Ice Cream

Utterly refreshing and pleasing to the eye, two scoops of Taro Root Ice Cream comes topped with black tapioca and pretty chunks of pineapple.

Dessert is always a must at Four Seasons Anguilla!