Breezes OPEN This Off Season

Happy news from The Reef’s restaurant on the beach, Breezes. They are open all season long!

With a front row view of Caribbean blue and St. Martin, too, it wins for location AND cuisine. Some of our new menu favorites?

Mexican octopus tostada with pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream

Wood oven baked white garlic pizza with sizable chunks of lobster and arugula

Grilled snapper “espalda” style with confit potatoes and roasted garden vegetables

Tres leches cake with lavender ice cream and peaches & the chocolate layer cake

An afternoon at Breezes is a must-do, through and through!

Breezes is open for lunch and dinner, closed Mondays.