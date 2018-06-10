Anguilla Tennis Academy’s Summer Camp

A wonderful way for children to spend their summer days!…

The Anguilla Tennis Academy (ATA) encourages young children between the ages of five (5) and eighteen (18) to participate in its 23rd annual 2018 Summer camp. The 2018 ATA Summer camp is being organized by Mr. Chris Wade, Director of Athletics at T Bar M Racquet Club and Mr. Mitchelle Lake, Founder and President of the ATA.



The 2018 Summer camp will commence on Monday, July 16th 2018 and culminate on Friday, July 27th 2018.

During the second week of the camp, international coaches and college players will be on hand to impart their skills and knowledge with your children. Participants will also have the opportunity to win prizes and witness some exhibition tennis matches. Each camp participant will also receive an official 2018 ATA Summer camp T-shirt.

The cost per child for the two week summer camp is US$50.00.

Please contact us at info@anguillatennis.com or via phone at 476-1254 to register your child/children.