Tradition Sailing Back in Anguilla Blue April 7th

Sailing back in Anguilla blue this April 7th is none other than one of the #1 Anguilla excursions…
Tradition Sailing
Tradition is currently getting herself spiffed up for the new season, and is open for bookings (first day back in the water = April 7th)!
Excursions, include…
- Tradition Sundowner Sailing Cruise (with champagne cocktails)
Prickly Pear BBQ Lunch & Snorkel Sail
Lobster Lunch Half Day Sail, rated as the “Best Day Sail Experience” on TripAdvisor (now offered as a private charter)
For full details on all excursions, visit… http://menus.ai/files/tradition-2018.pdf
To book: Email traditionsailing@gmail.com or Call: 1 264 476 7245
With a couple surprises up their sleeves for even more opportunities to be part of the Tradition Experience, stay tuned!
For the heart-wrenching & heart-warming story of what’s been going on in the world of Laurie & Deb, since Hurricane Irma, keep reading on their blog here…
