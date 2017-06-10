Mango’s Off-Season Hours

The restaurant named “Anguilla’s most romantic” by USA Today has released their off-season schedule. The restaurant is now open Thursday-Monday. They are closed Tuesday and Wednesday as well as public holidays (June 19th).
(Photo: https://www.instagram.com/gregorythesmith/?hl=en)
A stone’s throw from the sea’s edge, Mango’s lives up to its reputation as most romantic. It is a “must do” for atmosphere and cuisine. With excellent fresh seafood on the menu, don’t miss Chef’s tartar of the day…
For reservations, call: 264-497-6479
