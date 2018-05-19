NEW Menu at Tokyo Bay

One of the BEST for all Japanese cuisine is BACK!…

Tokyo Bay at CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa has re-opened. The stylish, modern restaurant is open Thursday-Sunday for dinner, with a brand new mouthwatering menu.

New dishes include Anguilla Snapper Usuzukuri with lemon soy and black truffle and octopus ceviche with shiso aguachile. Classics including rock shrimp tempura and homemade pork gyoza are still on the menu, in addition to their thick, fresh slices of sashimi.

To preview Tokyo Bay’s NEW menu, visit…

http://menus.ai/files/tokyo-bay-2018.pdf

For reservations, call: 264-333-3710