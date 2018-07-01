HUGE Summer Sale at Limin’ Boutique

The boutique with souvenirs most unique and sweet, Limin’ Boutique is a go to for Anguilla treats!
Custom Anguilla SPF 50+ Lightweight Suntek Shirts…
Their charming Stacker Bracelets with sands of Anguilla…
Even sweet beachwear for the “Little Limin’s”…
Owners Ken & Renee always amaze with their selections and their original creations.
Don’t miss their blow out summer sale happening now through Jul. 14 with up to 60% off on select items!
Limin’ Boutique is open daily 10am-5pm. Saturday 10am-4pm.
