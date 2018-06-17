Day of Blue with Calypso Charters

By Leave a Comment

One of the best for a day on Anguilla’s seas, Calypso is the group to call when you want to kick back and take in Caribbean blue, with a few sips of Carib or rum punch, too!

Two favorite stops for a day on the water with Calypso Charters?

First, Prickly Pear.

Its wide stretch of glistening sand…

prickly pear

And its endless calm blue…

prickly pear

Soothe through and through.

When it’s anchors up, where to?…

calypso charters prickly pear

The ultra-sweet speck of sand, Sandy Island beckons.

A perfect stop for snorkeling…

sandy island

 

Floating…sandy island 2

BBQ eats and more dips into this blue bliss…

calypso charters

Sandy Island is never to be missed!

Calypso Charters offers a wide variety of leisurely boat trips (price is inclusive of snorkeling equipment, drinks – rum punch, beer, water, sodas, etc.). Little Bay, Prickly Pear, Sandy Island, even the West End of Anguilla, The Arch and Dog Island, too.

For more information, visit…

https://www.calypsochartersanguilla.com/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *