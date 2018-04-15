The Reef is OPEN: NEWS on Restaurants, Fitness & Spa

The Reef re-opened its doors on Apr. 1. With views stretching across the Caribbean Sea and to St. Martin, she is looking as beautiful as ever.

(Photo: The Reef)

With The Reef’s re-opening comes exciting restaurant and activity news!

ACTIVITIES

Venus Spa’s services are available en-suite and pool-side at The Reef

The Reef’s popular fitness courses have resumed (see schedule below)



RESTAURANTS

The Yacht Club is OPEN. They open for dinner nightly. Closed Sunday.

Breezes is OPEN for lunch and dinner. Closed Monday.

MORE EXCITING NEWS From CuisinArt: Get ready for exquisite Japanese cuisine! Tokyo Bay will be re-opening soon. Stay tuned for updates!