The Latest & Greatest at ZaZAA Boutique

What’s new from charming ZaZAA Boutique? A wide variety of sweet finds, including…

Their brand NEW English Antique and Vintage corner featuring bone china, crystal cut glasses, decanters, silver candelabra, silver tea pots, furniture and collectibles.

zazaa boutique crystal dishes

zazaa boutique english antique corner

zazaa boutique vintage and antique corner
Beautiful abalone and cinnamon serving plates, bowls and salt and pepper shakers…

zazaa boutique abalone
Anguilla watercolors and furniture for the home…

zazaa boutique watercolor and furniture
As well as the latest from coveted beachwear brand, Samson…

zazaa boutique beach dress by samson

zazaa boutique samson collection

And a plethora of colorful scarves and beach shawls…

zazaa boutique shawls

ZaZAA has it all!

ZaZAA is open daily. For more information, call: 264-497-6049

