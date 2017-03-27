Tasty’s Soup & Salad Lunch Specials

By Leave a Comment

Meet Tasty’s Chef Dale Carty…

chef dale carty

… one of Anguilla’s top local chefs! With 249 ‘excellent’ reviews on Trip Advisor, Tasty’s is one of the most sought after dining experiences when visiting Anguilla.

With accolades in magazines such as Bon Appetit, Gourmet, Travel & Leisure and Conde Nast Traveller, Chef Dale continues to provide award winning dishes using fresh local ingredients and flavors.

Loved for his haute-cuisine creations for dinner, Chef Dale also serves up excellent and healthy lunch “soup and salad” specials daily. Some of his latest?…

Pumpkin and coconut soup with tuna salad

pumpkin soup and tuna salad at tastys

Carrot and sweet potato soup flavored with turmeric and local tomato and avocado salad with a olive oil lemon

avocado salad and soup at tastys

Black bean soup and fully loaded Cobb salad

black bean soup and cobb salad

For just $15.95, it’s healthy, tasty eating at a great price!

For reservations, call: 264-584-2737

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *