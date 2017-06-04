Scenes From Four Seasons’ Sunset Lounge

By Leave a Comment

Any time is a perfect time to visit Four Seasons’ Sunset Lounge… 😉

Overlooking the beautiful blue of Barnes Bay, the setting takes your breath away whether it’s mid-day, sunset or after dark when the beach’s villas are all a-glow.

four seasons sunset lounge view

What pairs perfectly with this view?

Two of the bar’s most refreshing cocktails, including the Frozé…

four seasons froze drink

And the Dragon’s Breath (made with dragon fruit and Hendrick’s gin)…

four seasons dragons breath cocktail
Sunset Lounge’s updated Summer 2017 menu can now be found on Menus.ai. A few favorites include the Tempura Rock Shrimp, with agave chipotle aioli and sesame chili oil (Mom’s pick)…

four seasons shrimp tempura
The veggie-loaded Spring Rolls, with carrots, broccoli, celery, cabbage, bokchoy, beansprouts and a tangy sundried tomato and sweet chili sauce (my sister’s favorite)…

four seasons spring roll
And the Mona Lisa (a new personal favorite). Avocado and cucumber are rolled together, the sushi rice dusted with deep-fried panko. The entire creation is topped with “crazy crab,” tobiko and mango aioli. A true work of art!

four seasons mona lisa roll

Five star in every way, Sunset Lounge always gets it right.

To see the summer menu, visit Menus.ai

Sunset Lounge is open daily for lunch, dinner and drinks.

