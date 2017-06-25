Scenes From da’Vida’s Bayside Grill

Set on the glistening shores of Crocus Bay, da’Vida’s Bayside Grill is made for beach days!

Whether floating on the bay’s clear-blue seas, snorkeling its shorelines or walking its stretch of quiet sand to the west…

There is no better place to spend a beach day in Anguilla!

And when hunger calls? da’Vida answers with top beach eats. Favorite picks include the beer-battered fish sandwich…

 

And one of the tastiest pizza pies in Anguilla, da’Vida’s chicken caesar pizza…

da’Vida’s Bayside Grill is open daily for lunch. Live music on Sundays starts at 1pm.

