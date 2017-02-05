Save The Date: Williams Selyem Dinner at Cobà

Set inside Cobà’s grand, open-air dining room…



Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and Meads Bay…

Saturday, February 18th, Cobà has something special in store…

One of the best wineries in the United States, Williams Selyem started as a simple hobby back in 1979 out of friends, Ed Selyem and Burt Williams’ garage. A project of passion, Williams Selyem grew to receive international acclaim, and is now known as an exceptional vineyard with a cult-like status. They have set a new standard for winemaking in the United States.

This February, Four Seasons will be hosting a five-star gourmet dinner, expertly paired with Williams Selyem’s fine wines.

Sure to be an exceptional and memorable evening, see below for details.

For reservations, email: kelvina.connor@fourseasons.com