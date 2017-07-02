Sandy Island Staying OPEN This Off-Season

Excellent news if you are Anguilla-bound this off-season!

Mini island paradise, Sandy Island will be staying open all season long…

in the sandy island boat called joy approaching sandy island

An idyllic island getaway, complete with excellent BBQ eats and shores ripe for shell hunting and seas with good snorkeling, Sandy Island is bliss.

ribs at sandy island

From Sept. 1 – Nov. 2 they will be open on the weekends as follows…

  • Thursday, 10am-4pm
    Friday, 10am-4pm
    Saturday, 10am-4pm with live acoustic music by Omari Banks, Sprocka, et.al.
    Sunday, 10am-4pm with live DJ performances by DJ Yooshe

(Boat schedule = every hour by reservation beginning at 10am. To make reservations, call: 264-497-6534.)

I’m calling it now! Sandy Island will be the place to be this coming off-season 😉

