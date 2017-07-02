Sandy Island Staying OPEN This Off-Season

Excellent news if you are Anguilla-bound this off-season!

Mini island paradise, Sandy Island will be staying open all season long…

An idyllic island getaway, complete with excellent BBQ eats and shores ripe for shell hunting and seas with good snorkeling, Sandy Island is bliss.

From Sept. 1 – Nov. 2 they will be open on the weekends as follows…

Thursday, 10am-4pm

Friday, 10am-4pm

Saturday, 10am-4pm with live acoustic music by Omari Banks, Sprocka, et.al.

Sunday, 10am-4pm with live DJ performances by DJ Yooshe

(Boat schedule = every hour by reservation beginning at 10am. To make reservations, call: 264-497-6534.)

I’m calling it now! Sandy Island will be the place to be this coming off-season 😉