It’s official! A favorite mini slice of paradise, Sandy Island is BACK open…

(Photo: Paper Boat Charter)

Months of watching and waiting for the seas to recede and for the sand to rise again were followed by months of rebuilding and replanting. Simone Connor made the official announcement last week…

https://www.facebook.com/SandyIslandAnguilla/videos/1885725064784405/

Sandy Island is most definitely BACK!

(Photo: Sandy Island)

HUGE congratulations to Simone and the Sandy Island family and a HUGE shout out to Calypso Charters Anguilla who will be running the shuttle back and forth from Sandy Ground today!

If you are on-island, head on down. It’s time for Sandy Island fun in the sun