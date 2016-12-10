NEW Pieces at Limin’ Boutique

Everyone’s favorite beachy boutique, Limin’ Boutique never fails to impress with their beautiful Anguilla-inspired souvenirs. NEW to their boutique are…

1. Take piece of Anguilla home with you – or how about 70 or 672 pieces?

Colorful custom puzzles of beautiful Meads Bay & that spectacular view overlooking Sandy Ground – or – how about taking home the magical octopus found at the Ida Maria Wreck just off Sandy Island?

2. Pretty as a Peacock…and the seas of Anguilla –

Classic & simple stud earrings reflective of the seas.

Limin’ Boutique is open Monday-Saturday, 10am-5pm (until 4pm on Saturday). For more, call: 264-583-3733