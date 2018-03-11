Malliouhana & Anacaona Up For Auction

On Friday, Apr. 6 at 12pm, the National Bank of Anguilla and the Caribbean Commercial Bank (Anguilla) Limited, will be selling Anacaona by way of public auction at Auckland House, The Quarter, Anguilla.

 

For particulars of sale and terms contact: Anguilla Auction & Credit Services Limited, Auctioneers P.O. Box 259, The Valley, Anguilla B.W.I. Tel: 264-497-2582 or visit the website at www.aacsltd.com or on Facebook at Anguilla Receivershipccbnbaor Receivership of CCB & NBA.

On Friday, Apr. 12 at 12pm, the Chargee of Malliouhana Hotel shall sell Parcels 1, 2, 148, 211, 213, 215, 217 and Parcels 6/1, 7/1, 8/1 and 29/1, including all resort improvements, furniture and fittings – by way of public auction at La Vue.

Please stay tuned for further updates on these properties.

