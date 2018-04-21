HUGE Congratulations to Nature Explorers Anguilla!

USA Today has ranked Anguilla as a “Caribbean best” for nature lovers!

The fabulous feature by Melanie Reffes highlights this special and undiscovered side of Anguilla, a side of Anguilla that Jackie Cestero of Nature Explorers Anguilla has passionately pioneered on the island.

Check out the article via the link below.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/experience/caribbean/2018/04/09/caribbean-islands-nature/497426002/

Take a walk on the wild side with Jackie to see these sweet birds up close!

It is an extra-special time to tour with Jackie. All income from tours this year will be directed at restoring Anguilla’s damaged habitats as a result of Hurricane Irma. Details on Jackie’s tremendous effort here…

http://news.ai/current/2018-the-year-of-the-bird/