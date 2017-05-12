Happy Mother’s Day From Anguilla

Cobà’s Luxurious Mother’s Day Brunch

With incredible ocean views and delectable buffet offerings, (and no dishes to clean) mom will certainly feel special with Mother’s Day brunch at Coba. The elaborate buffet is prepared by some of Anguilla’s top chefs and features a lavish sushi display, garden salads, homemade pastas, carving and omelette stations, plus a variety of mouth-watering desserts.

coba mothers day brunch 2017

 

Brunch service is from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm and is priced at USD 65 for adults 13 and older and USD 32.50 for children aged 6-12.

Space is limited for Mother’s Day brunch at Cobà on Sunday, May 14, 2017, and reservations are highly recommended. Call 264-497-7000 to book.

A Mouthwatering Mother’s Day at Tasty’s

Treat that special lady in your life to a wonderful breakfast brunch or dinner on Mother’s Day! Tasty’s Restaurant is giving all grandmothers at the table a 50% discount on breakfast.

tastys mothers day 2017

 

Pampered in Paradise at Venus Spa

There’s no place more relaxing than the oasis of calm that is Venus Spa!

venus spa

 

Pamper Mom with Venus Spa’s terrific Mother’s Day special that includes complimentary use of the wholly revitalizing healing waters pool and eucalyptus steam room. Details below.

venus spa mothers day 2017

 

Ocean Echo

ocean echo mothers day 2017

 

Palm Grovepalm grove mothers day 2017

 

daVida’s Bayside Grill

davida mothers day

 

Gerauds

gerauds mothers day

 

 

Mother’s Day Shopping at Venus Spa

Some new arrivals at Venus Spa for last minute Mother’s Day shopping! Also gift certificates are available.

Pulse point aromatherapy balms for STRESS, COLD & FLU, HANGOVER and HEADACHE

venus spa aromatherapy

MASSAGE CANDLES! Light the candle and drizzle the warm oil on skin hydration or massage.

venus spa candles

 

Body wash, bubble bath and massage oil in STRESS LESS or MUSCLE SOAK formulas.

venus spa soak formulas

 

Inspirational handmade jewelry

venus spa jewelry

