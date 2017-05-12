Happy Mother’s Day From Anguilla

Cobà’s Luxurious Mother’s Day Brunch

With incredible ocean views and delectable buffet offerings, (and no dishes to clean) mom will certainly feel special with Mother’s Day brunch at Coba. The elaborate buffet is prepared by some of Anguilla’s top chefs and features a lavish sushi display, garden salads, homemade pastas, carving and omelette stations, plus a variety of mouth-watering desserts.

Brunch service is from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm and is priced at USD 65 for adults 13 and older and USD 32.50 for children aged 6-12.

Space is limited for Mother’s Day brunch at Cobà on Sunday, May 14, 2017, and reservations are highly recommended. Call 264-497-7000 to book.

A Mouthwatering Mother’s Day at Tasty’s

Treat that special lady in your life to a wonderful breakfast brunch or dinner on Mother’s Day! Tasty’s Restaurant is giving all grandmothers at the table a 50% discount on breakfast.

Pampered in Paradise at Venus Spa

There’s no place more relaxing than the oasis of calm that is Venus Spa!

Pamper Mom with Venus Spa’s terrific Mother’s Day special that includes complimentary use of the wholly revitalizing healing waters pool and eucalyptus steam room. Details below.

Ocean Echo

Palm Grove

daVida’s Bayside Grill

Gerauds

Mother’s Day Shopping at Venus Spa

Some new arrivals at Venus Spa for last minute Mother’s Day shopping! Also gift certificates are available.

Pulse point aromatherapy balms for STRESS, COLD & FLU, HANGOVER and HEADACHE

MASSAGE CANDLES! Light the candle and drizzle the warm oil on skin hydration or massage.

Body wash, bubble bath and massage oil in STRESS LESS or MUSCLE SOAK formulas.

Inspirational handmade jewelry