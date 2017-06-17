Fresh Bites From Breezes on The Beach

Right on the shores of Merrywing Bay, The Reef’s casual restaurant, Breezes’ beachfront location is stunning!
Sister property to CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa, the dining experiences at both The Reef and CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa are known for their ultra-fresh produce. Fruits and veggies are grown on-site in their hydroponic gardens.
As a result? The Reef boasts some of the freshest salads on Anguilla, including…
Little Gem Ceaser with White Anchovies
Baby Tomato, Basil & Ciliegine Mozzarella
The ultra-fresh cherry tomatoes complement the mozzarella perfectly in flavor, size and texture. Fun to eat, each bite is like a bite into summer!
Ultra-refreshing on a warm, tropical day, Breezes is a top pick for healthy eats on the beach.
