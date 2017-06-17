Fresh Bites From Breezes on The Beach

Right on the shores of Merrywing Bay, The Reef’s casual restaurant, Breezes’ beachfront location is stunning!

Sister property to CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa, the dining experiences at both The Reef and CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa are known for their ultra-fresh produce. Fruits and veggies are grown on-site in their hydroponic gardens.

As a result? The Reef boasts some of the freshest salads on Anguilla, including…

Little Gem Ceaser with White Anchovies



And my personal favorite…

Baby Tomato, Basil & Ciliegine Mozzarella

The ultra-fresh cherry tomatoes complement the mozzarella perfectly in flavor, size and texture. Fun to eat, each bite is like a bite into summer!

Ultra-refreshing on a warm, tropical day, Breezes is a top pick for healthy eats on the beach.