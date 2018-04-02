Four Seasons is OPEN!

A landmark moment, it is official…

Four Seasons Anguilla re-opened Friday, Mar. 23!

 

four seasons anguilla

(Photo: Four Seasons Anguilla)

As gleaming as ever, with cool cocktails and that familiar soothing view of Barnes Bay blue from the Sunset Lounge…

four seasons anguilla

(Photo: John McKendrick QC)

Join me in saying a warm welcome back Four Seasons!

Also returning to Four Seasons Anguilla this season is beloved Executive Pastry Chef Eddy Dhenin.

four seasons chef dhenin

(Photo: Four Seasons Anguilla)

The chef who is equal part artist and pastry chef, we can’t wait to see what Chef Eddy Dhenin has in store this season :-)

four seasons

(Photo: Four Seasons Anguilla)

Stay tuned for updates coming soon!

