Earthlite & DJ Sugar at Dad’s Every Sunday Evening

The ever-popular Reggae Sundays are back at Dad’s Bar & Grill every Sunday evening. It all starts at 6pm with Earthlite’s Reggae Band. The fun continues into the night at 9pm with one of Anguilla’s favorite DJs, DJ Sugar!
Set on the beach in Sandy Ground, Dad’s laid-back, beachfront atmosphere is a terrific spot for closing out the weekend. It has a front row view of Sandy Ground’s sensational sunsets…
With tasty seafood eats…
… and cool cocktails, Dad’s is the place to be come Sunday evening!
