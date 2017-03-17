Coming to Nat’s Palm Grove This April: EleMENTAL

Get ready for something completely different at Palm Grove! Get ready for EleMENTAL!

This April 8th, it’s time to come together while being surrounded by the elements (fire, water, wind and earth) to experience a mix of artistic performances, extreme sports, a spectrum of different music and excellent service.

Hosted at Palm Grove and set to go all through the night (2pm on Apr. 8 until 4am on Apr. 9)…

… the entertainment line up is world class!

Music performance by wide variety of international and local DJ’s as well as live music.

DJ OUTKAST, DJ NATTY RICO, DJ JEANIE, DJ SPARTA, DJ BLACK PHOENIX, DJ RICKY

Artistic performances including fire show, juggling, dancing and magic.



America’s Got Talent 2016 finalist as well as a global icon in artistic performance Viktor Kee will be performing at the eleMENTAL Beach Party.

Extreme Sports Performances. Kitesurfing stunt show under the full moon with professional kiteboarders.

… and much, much more!

Admission is FREE, with cash tequila bar, rum bar and vodka bar (that will also serve beer, water and sodas) and VIP tables that can be booked in advance.

It is sure to be a groundbreaking event!

For full details on EleMENTAL, visit…

https://www.facebook.com/events/247395679044950