A new discovery, the Lotus Frozé at Four Seasons’ Sunset Lounge has quickly become a “must have.”



Rosé granita is mixed with strawberry infused cointreau, fresh lychee and Zonin Prosecco. A beautiful combination of light and complementary flavors!

All garnished with a strawberry and edible flower, it gets an A+ for presentation, too.



AND… it even matches the color of your sunset view! 😉

Four Seasons’ Sunset Lounge is open daily through the afternoon and evening.