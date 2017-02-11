Celebrating LOVE in Anguilla!

Venus Spa’s Specials For Lovers

Le Bistro at Santorini’s “Affair of The Heart”

For reservations, call: 264-498-2000

Geraud’s Heartwarming & Budget-Friendly Goodies

Anguilla’s Jammin’ Sweet Treats

Corail Helicopters’ Romantic Escape

With Corail Helicopters’ 25 minute tour of St. Martin and Anguilla…

Discover Anguilla’s pristine beaches, white sand for miles, shagged reefs and tiny islands. The Caribbean’s most exclusive hotels are located on this shoreline.

In a blink of an eye soar from across the Anguilla channel and above the St Martin’s tropical forest.

Enjoy a 360° island view over the unspoiled inner green valleys… Marigot bay will unfold under your eyes: the tiny roads and Creole houses, the colorful waterfront and the lolling sailing boats…

Breathtaking and romantic, to book your tour, email…

sales@corailhelico-sxm.com

 

Romance at Roy’s Bayside Grill

Cap Juluca’s Valentine’s Day Menu

Treat Your Valentine to E’s Oven

Zemi Beach’s Romantic Dinner

Celebrate Love at da’Vida

This Valentine’s Day, it’s all about the specials at da’Vida’s Restaurant:

* Join us at our Tapas Lounge for a 2 for 1 special on our signature cocktails.

* Spiced Port Braised Beef Short Rib – $36
(Smoked Yukon potato, Mushroom & Kale Sauté)

* Chocolate Seduction:
Strawberry filled molten chocolate cake – $16
(Chocolate Ganache, Raspberry Sphere)

* Glass of wine for couples dining

* A romantic dining experience

We have everything you need to make it a special night to remember.

No transportation? No worries! We provide a complimentary shuttle service to all guests on island to and from your hotel/villa.

For reservations, please call 498-5433. (Please note: our regular menu is also available)

Be Intentional! Celebrate Life! Celebrate Valentine at da’Vida!

