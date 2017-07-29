Calling All Lovers of Cheesecake: Four Seasons Has Something For You!

By Leave a Comment

Executive Pastry Chef Eddy Dhenin never ceases to amaze with his wondrous creations. He has recently unveiled a brand new dessert at Four Seasons’ Bamboo Bar & Grill. Cheesecake lovers, this one’s for you!…

four seasons cheesecake

Photo: https://www.instagram.com/p/BW0GD7CjdCH/?taken-by=fsanguilla

A mango cheesecake with tropical fruit chutney, it’s a light, tropical twist on a New York favorite. A wonderful after-lunch treat, Bamboo’s robust lunch menu has something for everyone.

Whether it’s a satisfying steak sandwich…

steak sandwich four seasons
Or a plentiful and nutritious salad…

bamboo salad four seasons
With these views…

four seasons bamboo view

Lunch at Bamboo is always an indulgent treat!

Bamboo Bar & Grill at Four Seasons is open daily. For reservations, call: 264-497-7000

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *