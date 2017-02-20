BOSS Now at CuisinArt’s Lobster BBQ

Anguilla’s BEST gourmet BBQ, complete with all you can eat lobster…

Fresh mahi mahi, lamb, beef brisket, BBQ chicken and ribs…

Johnny cakes, hydroponic salads, pastas…

And a plethora of gourmet desserts…

Lobster BBQ at CuisinArt’s Le Bistro at Santorini just keeps getting better and better!

Now, popular BOSS & The Horsepower Band delight with their smooth stylings from 7:00pm to 10:00pm.

A “must do” for lovers of BBQ lobster, for more information, visit…

http://www.anguilla-beaches.com/lobster-bbq-cuisinart.html

Lobster BBQ takes place every Saturday, from 7:00pm to 9:30pm. To make reservations, call: 264-498-2000