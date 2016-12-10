Anguilla’s Jammin’s Aquaponic Tours & FREE Tastings

The Anguilla’s Jammin’ family is proud to announce that our FREE Aquaponic Garden Tours & Tastings will resume December 8th! Tours are conducting Thursday mornings from 9:00 am to 11:00 am and include samples of all 8 delicious flavors. Anguilla Card holders receive a 10% discount on merchandise at the time of the tour.

Call 1.264.581.2040 to schedule your tour today!

We will also be conducting tastings with our partners at the following locations in December 2016:

Saturday, December 10th from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at J W Proctors

Saturday, December 17th from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Jordel “Fufi” Gumbs Caribbean Food Fair Lions Club in The Valley

Saturday, December 31st from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Limin’ Boutique West End

Spread the holiday cheer with local flavors from Anguilla’s Jammin’